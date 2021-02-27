Over 34 Kgs Of Brown Sugar Seized In 2020: Odisha Minister

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra on Saturday informed that a total of 34.32 kg brown sugar/heroin was seized by the Special Task Force (STF) of CID, Crime Branch in the State in 2020.

Mishra, while responding to the concern expressed by senior Congress MLA Narasingh Mishra over drug trafficking during in Odisha said that while over 34 kgs of brown sugar was seized in 2020, 3.65 kgs of brown sugar was seized in January this year.

The Minister further said that 1549 quintals of ganja was seized in 2020 and 89 quintals of the contraband was seized in January, 2021.