Over 31 quintals of Ganja seized in Odisha

Ganjam: In a major success, Pattapur Police seized 31 quintals & 57 KGs of contraband Ganja from a locked house at Khaparaganda village in Aska area of Ganjam district and arrested the prime accused.

Report says, the Pattapur police along with his team conducted a raid at a house. During the search, they seized contraband worth 1.5 crore, a truck and a weighing machine and apprehended a person.

Later, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Further details awaited.