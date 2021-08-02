OSSC member’s PS Biranchi Narayan Sahoo given compulsory retirement

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, Odisha government on Monday gave compulsory retirement to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) member’s Private Secretary (PS) Biranchi Narayan Sahoo.

The State government ordered for compulsory retirement of Sahoo, who was arrested on charges of Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

The decision of the State government came hours after OSSC Chairman Nirmal Chandra Mishra suspended him. He had recommended the State government to take stringent action against Sahoo.

The Vigilance official had on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at different places linked to Sahoo and arrested him on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption team detected a total property worth over Rs 3.79 crore during the raids. This includes cash worth Rs 25 lakh and gold ornaments worth around Rs 60 lakh.

Apart from cash and property, the officials also laid their hands on several vital documents and admit cards of some OSSC job aspirants.

The Special Vigilance Court rejected Sahoo’s bail plea and sent him to a 14-day judicial custody.