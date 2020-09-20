Orissa High Court to remain closed for two days due to increasing COVID19 cases

Cuttack : The Orissa High Court and its offices will remain closed for two days- September 21 and 22- in view of rising Covid-19 cases at various departments of the court, officials said on Sunday.

The Registrar General of the court has ordered to sanitise the entire court building.

The court has asked its staff not to attend office on September 21 and 22 as it was undertaking a deep cleaning and sanitisation of its premises.

The court also differed the reserved cases of September 21 and 22.

“The cases notified in the cause list of 21.09.2020 will be taken up on 23.09.2020. The bail applications from the Reserved Lists published for 22.09.2020, 23.09.2020, 24.09.2020 and 25.09.2020 will be taken up on 24.09.2020, 25.09.2020, 28.09.2020 and 29.09.2020 respectively,” said an order.