Orissa High Court Launches Official Telegram Channel

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday has launched its official Telegram channel to ensure ease and convenience for the advocates and litigant members of the public in accessing court-related information.

The channel aims to provide advocates, litigants and members of public at large with real-time, instantaneous access to information regarding Court’s events, circulars, notices, press releases and cause-lists.

Stakeholders may avail of this facility by joining the channel. In order to join the Orissa High Court’s official Telegram channel, it is required to download and install the Telegram Mobile App from Google Play Store/Apple Store and subscribe to the Court’s Telegram Channel at https://t.me/OrissaHighCourt.

Subscribers of Court’s channel can stay updated on information without having to frequently visit the Court’s website or during times when the services of the website are inaccessible for any reason.

Any information relating to the High Court of Orissa published or shared through Telegram channel would automatically alert the subscriber (if so opted for by the subscriber via notification option).

With a view to ensure that stakeholders get time to subscribe to the channel, it has been decided to commence information sharing in the official Telegram channel with effect from July 19.