Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr Justice S. Muralidhar to retire today

Bhubaneswar: Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar, the esteemed Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, will bid farewell to his illustrious judicial career today. Having taken the oath as the 32nd Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on January 4, 2021, his tenure has been marked by significant contributions to the Indian judiciary.

Born on August 8, 1961, Dr. Justice Muralidhar commenced his journey in the legal field as an advocate on September 12, 1984. He gained experience practising in civil courts in Chennai, the Delhi High Court, and the Supreme Court of India, honing his expertise in various facets of law.

His remarkable legal acumen led to his appointment as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court on May 29, 2006. A year later, on August 29, 2007, he was sworn in as a Permanent Judge, further solidifying his commitment to delivering justice.

In recognition of his capabilities and dedication, Dr. Justice Muralidhar was later transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 6, 2020.

Throughout his tenure, Dr. Justice Muralidhar championed advancements in the judicial system. On September 17, 2022, he inaugurated Paperless Courts, a groundbreaking initiative that encompassed all 30 districts of Odisha, streamlining court proceedings and promoting a more eco-friendly approach to legal proceedings.

Moreover, his visionary leadership led to the inauguration of 20 virtual courts in the state, marking the advent of e-filing and web portal concepts. These pioneering advancements empowered litigants and legal practitioners with greater accessibility and efficiency within the justice system.