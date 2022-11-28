Orissa HC to hear matter on High Security Number Plate today

Cuttack: The matter relating to the affixing of the High Security Number Plate shall be heard by the Orissa High Court today.

It is noteworthy that this will be the second hearing in the case of the High Security Number Plate by the Orissa High Court.

It is worth mentioning that in the last hearing which was held on October 31, 2022 the Transport Commissioner had filed an affidavit on behalf of the State of Odisha.

The High Court was also informed about the State extending the deadline by one more month. The High Court had fixed the date of the next hearing on November 28, that is today.

It is noteworthy that, this case had been filed on behalf of Pabitra Mohan Khatua. Noted advocate Kajal Sahu is handling the matter.