Orissa HC issues stay on publishing the final mark list of ASO candidates

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Friday issued a stay on publishing the final mark list of Assistant Section Officer (ASO) candidates.

However, the Orissa High Court has directed the computer proficiency test which is set to be conducted on December 4 and also the OPSC cannot publish the results without the permission of the Court.

As per the notification released by the commission, the computer skill test will be conducted from 10.30 am to 11.30 am (10.30 A.M. to 11.50 A.M. for PWD candidates) on 04.12.2022 (Sunday).

On November 1, several candidates have been accused of malpractice as they were caught cheating or used unfair means during the written exam held for the recruitment to the post of Assistant Section Officer (ASO).