Orange warning issued for 8 Odisha districts for heavy to very heavy rain

Bhubaneswar: The city-based regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall today in 8 districts of Odisha. These districts are Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur and Balangir.

Apart from this the Meteorological Department has issued yellow warning for seven districts in Odisha predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

It is to be noted that the Deep Depression crossed the coast near Digha between 7pm and 8pm yesterday. And due to the impact of this Depression many places in the northern part of Odisha have received rainfall. Incessant rainfall has been witnessed in these places. As of now, it is pouring now in north Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhadrak. And the Collectors of these districts have been alerted.