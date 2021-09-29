Opposing love marriage of girl family members takes out her from Police station in Odisha’s Gajapati

Gajapati: Opposing love marriage of a girl her family members along with others from the village forcibly took out her from the Police Station on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Mohana Police Station premises in Gajapati district of Odisha.

As per reports, Runa Nayak of Hikirikuppa village was in love with Anjali Chait of Baghamari village of the district since College days. However, as the family members of the girl opposed the relation, the two got married in front of the GPEO on last September 23 in the Block premises of Mohana.

However, in this connection the family members of the girl had lodged a complaint I Mohana Police Station on September 22 that the girl was missing. Today Police called the boy and the girl from the village of the boy to Mohana Police Station. However, the family members of the girl along with about 50 others broke into the police station and forcibly took out the girl.

Despite obstruction by the Police personnel, who were present then in the Thana, they could not resist the mob. Later, villagers of the boy reached the Police station and protested against Police inaction.