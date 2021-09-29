Doctor misbehaves police personnel in Odisha’s Dhenkanal: Watch

Doctor misbehaves police in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A doctor allegedly misbehaved an on-duty Police personnel in Dhenkanal of Odisha. The video of the incident has gone viral while a case has been lodged in this connection in Dhenkanal Town Police Station.

As per reports, the doctor abused the Police habildar with filthy language in front of everybody at the District Headquarter hospital premises. Even, in the video he was seen trying to slap him. The doctor was seen shouting at the cop saying why, being a habildar, he would sit in the front seat of the vehicle.

The victim police personnel has reportedly lodged an FIR in the Town PS in this connection. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered.

Despite best effort, we are yet to get reaction of the concerned doctor in this regard.

