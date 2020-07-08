OPD Of Malkangiri Hospital Sealed in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Malkangiri: In view of steep rise of Covid-19 cases in Malkangiri, OPD and IPD of Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital(DHH) has been sealed after detection of Covid-19 positive case at the hospital.

Only emergency cases will be admitted to the hospital. The operation theater has been sealed and the entire hospital has been sanitised.

The DMO and Superitendent of Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital wrote a letter to Medical officers, In charge of CHC’s and SDMO of Mathili and Chitrakonda not to refer any patient to Malkangiri DHH.

In the letter, “It is to inform you that as per the direction of the Collector and DM, Malkangiri, the OPD and IPD of DHH Malkangiri are sealed due to detection of Covid-19 case in the hospital. So you are directed to send referral patient judiciously to higher institution directly.”

