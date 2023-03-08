One wagon of coal-laden train catches fire in Balasore
One wagon of a coal-laden goods train caught fire on Wednesday at Soro railway station in Balasore district of Odisha.
Soro: One wagon of a coal-laden goods train caught fire on Wednesday at Soro railway station in Balasore district of Odisha. The fire services personnel has reached the spot and are trying to put off the blaze.
According to reports, the goods train was coming from Dhamara. Fire broke out in one wagon of the goods train. No casualties were reported as of yet.
Further reports are awaited.