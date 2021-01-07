One Person Succumbs To Covid In Odisha, Death Toll Reaches 1,888

By WCE 2
Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus Odisha rose to 1,888, as one more people from the State succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Health and Family Welfare Department informed that:

“Regret to inform the demise of 70 year old male Covid positive patient of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Liver Disease with Pulmonary Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.”

