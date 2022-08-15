One-month-old boy drowns to death at home in Khordha

Tangi: In a tragic incident, a one-month old boy drowned to death after falling accidentally in rain water at his house in Surjyanagar NAC under Balugaon police limits of Khordha district.

The deceased infant has been identified as son of one Priti Nayak, a resident of Surjyanagar in Khordha district.

According to reports, due to heavy rainfall, rainwater has entered the house. The infant accidently fell off and was drowned to death. After sometime Priti found her son’s body floating in the water.

On being informed, the Balugaon reached the spot and have registered a natural death case.