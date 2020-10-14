Cuttack: The police arrested a person and recorded the statement of the 15-year old girl who was continuously gang-raped for 22 days in Chauliaganj area in Cuttack district today.

The Chauliaganj police has arrested one accused in this case and search is on to nab another. Besides, a special team has been formed to investigate the incident, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh.

“We are also looking for involvement of more persons in the incident,” he added.

According to sources, a minor girl from Tirtol area had been to Cuttack few days ago. When she was on her way back home and waiting for the bus at OMP chowk one Santosh Kumar Behera alias Tiki approached her and somehow convinced her that he would drop her at her home.

On such promise the accused brought the victim to Badambadi. As night approached and it was hard to get any public conveyance Santosh then convinced her to drop at her home and took her on his bike to a house owned by one Raka in Gatiroutpatna.

The girl was confined at that house for long 22 days and both Raka and Santosh allegedly raped her several times. They also recorded the video of the crime and threatened her that if she would reveal about it or try to escape from the scene, they would make the video viral on social media.

After getting information about it, Chauliaganj IIC reached the spot on October 12 night and rescued the girl. After recording the victim’s statement the District Welfare Officer instructed Cuttack Childline Convener to lodge an FIR in this connection in Chauliaganj Police station.