Onco surgeon at KIMS Cancer Centre performs rare surgery

Bhubaneswar: The Surgical Oncology team at KIMS Cancer Centre (KCC) has performed a rare surgery in which a 52-year-old female patient of city-based Patharagadia slum was operated on with two simultaneous cancers of the gallbladder and small intestine. The patient is now doing good and undergoing chemotherapy after the successful procedure.

KCC Senior Surgical Oncologist Dr Sabyasachi Parida said, “The lady when she arrived at our super speciality cancer centre, was unable to eat and even sip water for more than two weeks as nothing was going inside beyond her stomach due to complete obstruction. Without food and fluid intake she had become very weak.’’

However, the entire team at KCC took on the challenge under the leadership of Dr Parida and following the stabilization of the health of the patient, a marathon operation was performed as it involved two organs. During the surgery, Radical Cholecystectomy for the gallbladder mass and radical excision of duodenal tumour for small bowel cancer followed by Duodeno-Jejunostomy for restoration of intestinal continuity were performed.

Dr Parida while explaining the complex surgical intervention also mentioned that it was extremely risky to perform the procedure as there was a high risk of leakage from the site of intestinal repair. However, the patient was treated by the KCC team with proper care and the best protocol and recovered uneventfully. She was very happy as the entire treatment was done under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) sending a message across the economically weaker sections that through it cancer treatment is possible and patients should come to oncology specialists as delay might endanger their lives.

Director KCC, renowned oncologist Dr Bidhu Kalyan Mohanti said, “We are also integrating cancer support services for the well-being of cancer patients and support their family caregivers as the disease also creates psycho-social issues even among educated people.’’

The Surgical Oncology section is equipped with modern modular OT with advanced laparoscopic surgery, precise diathermy, harmonic scalpel, intraoperative ultrasound, C-Arm, and high-end surgical instruments.

Apart from Surgical Oncology KCC has departments like Medical Oncology, Radiation Oncology, Palliative Care and Nuclear Medicine as it positions to offer comprehensive cancer care for patients from Odisha and neighbouring regions.

Two modern radiotherapy machines (LINAC), and PET-CT services make it possible for all services to be provided under one roof.

