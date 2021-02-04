Once International Medalist, This Odisha Athlete Now Works As Daily Wager To Earn Livelihood 

Nabarangpur: Economic problem has become an obstacle for Arun Kumar Santa, a talented sportsperson of Odisha due to which his dream of representing the country in the Olympics got shuttered. The native of Telari village under Umerkote of block of Nabarangpur district has got three medals for the country even in international events including two gold and one bronze medals. Unfortunately, Arun, who was once bringing laurels for the nation, is now working as a daily wager to meet his family’s needs.

The most shocking and saddening thing is that neither the central government nor the state government allegedly paid attention to Arun even though he left his studies to play for the State and the nation. He gave his best and won several medals to his credit but now he has become a labourer.

According to reports, Arun completed his studies from class one to class three at Tarakanadi school. Later, he completed his studies from standard 4th to standard 7th at Badabharandi Ashram School. Then he moved to Berhampur, where he took up training for weightlifting along with his studies. Later, he went on to win several medals at state, national and international competitions.

Arun has won gold medals at Junior Commonwealth Weightlifting championship and Asian Weightlifting Championships. Besides, he had taken part at World Weightlifting Championships.

Apart from this, Arun has bagged medals at several Weightlifting competitions. He had a dream of representing the country at the Olympics but the government did not provide him any help to practice due to which he was dropped from the Indian contingent.

“I had begun my Weightlifting career from Berhampur Sports Hostel in 2008. Since then I have won 10-15 state medals, 8-10 national medals and I have got two medals out of my three international competitions,” said Arun.

Speaking about Arun’s leaving condition, a local said, “We were so happy every time he returned home with a medal. We had thought we would have a better life and government would do something for his future as he was playing for the state and the country by leaving his studies. Unfortunately, he was neglected. He did not get any help from anyone.”

The villagers, who are still proud of Arun’s achievement requested the district administration and State government to provide him some support. “If the government would provide him some help he would stop working as a labourer and have a better life as he gave time and energy in playing for the state and country. Now it seems as if his hard work of getting a medal in every competition has become useless,” said another local.