Ollywood’s first woman lyricist Binodini Devi passes away

Bhubaneswar: Binodini Devi, the first woman lyricist of Ollywood industry, passed away in Angul on Monday morning at the age of 86.

According to reports, Binodini Devi was bedridden and was undergoing treatment at her son’s residence after a massive brain stroke.

Binodini Devi was born in 1937 at Tigiria area in Cuttack district. She was a lyricist of Akashvani (All India Radio) and wrote songs for Akashvani, Doordarshan, Odia films, and other broadcasting mediums.

In Ollywood, her journey as a lyricist began with the film ‘Malajanha’ released in 1965. She became popular with her songs for the movies ‘Tapoi’ (1978), ‘Sri Jagannath’ (1979), ‘Maha Sati Savitri’ (1983) and ‘Jay Jagannath’ (2007).

Some of her songs were also published in book forms. They include ‘Khokitie Khokitie’ (children’s song collection, 1986), ‘Amruta’ (devotional song collection, 1996), ‘Tiki Tiki Nali Kaincha’ (children’s poem collection, 1999) and ‘Aei Kala Mor Kalank’ (modern song collection, 2000).

Also Read: 5T Secretary VK Pandian Reviews Progress Of EKAMRA Project