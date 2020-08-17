Accidental death in Keonjhar

Old Man Dies In Road Accident At Odisha’s Keonjhar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Anandpur: A old man was killed in a road accident on NH 20 in Anandpur subdivision of Keonjhar district in Odisha.

The accident took place near Barpada village in Joda Tehsil of Keonjhar district.

The deceased has been identified as Dashrath Rout of nearby Kalana village.

According to sources, Dashrath had come to the local market for household shopping  and was on his way back home on a bicycle. In the mean time a mini-truck which was coming from the same direction, hit him from behind.

The impact of the accident was severe and Dashrath died on the spot. The locals informed the police about the incident and they rushed to the accident spot.

The cops seized the vehicle, rescued the body and have sent it for an autopsy. Further information about this accident is awaited.

