OJEE 2020: 9 new online examination centres added to existing list

Bhubaneswar: In view of the current situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemics, various measures are being taken by the State Government for the convenience of the students appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2020. As a part of this process, 6 (Six) new places in Odisha State and 03 (Three) places outside Odisha have been added to the existing places for online examination Centres.

Announcing about the development in a notice, OJEE chairman also said that the candidates, who have successfully completed their application as on the last date of application, can log in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their corresponding ID and password and modify, if they want, only their choice of examination centres as per their convenience.

The six new online exam centres added to the existing list by the OJEE Committee are Balangir, Paralakhemundi (Gajapati), Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Nayagarh and Phulbani (Kandhamal). And, the three centres out of Odisha which were added to the list are Patna, Ranchi and Kolkata.

It is to be noted that students can make the changes in their choice of exam centres from 5 pm on August 13 up to 11.59 pm on August 16.