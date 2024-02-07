Odisha’s swimming prodigy Mannata Mishra wins her first international medal

New Delhi: Joy knew no bounds for Odisha’s swimming prodigy Mannata Mishra as she won her first ever international medal on Wednesday and made the State proud.

Mannata, who is trained at Odisha IIS Swimming HPC at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, bagged the silver medal in women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi.

“Odisha IIS Swimming HPC’s Mannata Mishra won her first international medal with a silver in women’s 200m Breaststroke at the 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 in New Delhi,” the Odisha Sports Department informed.

The Sports Department has congratulated the 17-year-old swimmer for her achievement.