Odisha’s Sundergarh Sees Remarkable Increase In Covid Deaths

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as seventeen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll rose to 1,592.

The fresh deaths were reported from 10 districts. 4 from Sundergarh district, 3 from Sambalpur district and one each from Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Subarnapur and Rayagada districts and two from Bhubaneswar.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1.A 58-year-old male of Bhadrak district.

2.A 43-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 32-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

4.A 54-year-old female of Cuttack district.

5.A 45-year-old male of Ganjam district.

6.A 60-year-old female of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 55-year-old female of Kendrapara district.

8.A 44-year-old male of Nayagarh district.

9.A 41-year-old female of Rayagada district.

10.A 74-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 53-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 50-year-old female of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypothyroidism 13.A 59-year-old female of Subarnapur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 35-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.

15.An 87-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

16.A 68-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

17.A 76-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, CHD post PTCA.

