Odisha’s Raj Gopal Bhoi successfully attempts new Guinness World Record, Watch

Balangir: One Raj Gopal Bhoi of Jamutjhula village in Odisha’s Balangir district has reportedly successfully attempted a new Guinness World Record. Bhoi attempted to set the record for ‘Longest Duration Balancing A Hockey Stick In One Finger’.

Raj Gopal Bhoi claimed to have entered into the Guinness World Record by holding a hockey stick on his pointing finger (right side) for 3 hours and 35 minutes.

It is to be noted here that Karnataka’s Himanshu Gupta currently holds the record with a timing of 2 hours, 22 minutes and 22 seconds. He had set it on August 19, 2017.

Guinness World Records holder ‘Punchman of India’ Satyapira Padhan, who is also Bhoi’s mentor, conducted this record attempt at Haribhawan in Kantabanji.

Ghana Satnami and Dola Netra Majhi were the expert witnesses while Baishnab Kabat and Aju Jani were the timekeepers.

Details of Bhoi’s successful attempt will be sent to the authorities of Guinness World Records, who will award the certificate after evaluating his successful attempt.

Watch video here: