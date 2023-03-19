Odisha’s Mayurbhanj gets featured in TIME’s 2023 list of World’s Greatest Places

Odisha’s Myurbhanj has been featured in TIME Magazine’s 2023 list of the world’s greatest places. The American news magazine recently revealed 50 great places in the world that are worth visiting. It highlighted the destinations that offer unique and sustainable experiences as travel rebounds this year. Apart from this, another place from India to reach the list is the beautiful Ladakh.

This year’s list covers a wide range of locations including serene clear blue lagoons to ancient temples. The mentioned destinations provide a variety of landscapes, focusing on the originality and sustainability of the places. For those who often seek out new experiences, the list provides inspiration and unforgettable adventure.

Among the chosen locations are two from India; Ladakh and Mayurbhanj.

Ladakh is a high-altitude region located in the northernmost part of India and is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, crystal-clear lakes, and snow-capped mountains. It has a rich cultural heritage and many travelers often visit the region to experience traditional Ladakhi culture and explore the ancient monasteries.

On the other hand, Mayurbhanj is a lesser-known destination located in the eastern state of Odisha. The region is home to a vibrant mix of tribal communities, allowing a wide range of cultural diversity. Along with its scenic beauty, the region offers weekly tribal markets, traditional dance and music performances, and much more which can be a very unique experience for travelers.

