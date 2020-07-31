Bhubaneswar: Jagatsinghpur district administration gets SKOCH Award in Silver category in Covid management. This Award was instituted in 2003, is the highest civilian honour in the country conferred by an independent organisation.

It recognizes people, projects and institutions that go the extra mile to make India a better nation. The award was given to the Jagatsinghpur administration under a special category for superior Covid management.

The Collector and District Magistrate, Sangram Keshari Mohapatra received the award on behalf of the District Administration.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has congratulated the district authorities for achieving the feat of superior Covid management.