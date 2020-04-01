Odisha’s Bhadrak On High Alert As, 4th Coronavirus Positive Traced Here

By KalingaTV Bureau
1

Bhadrak: As the number of Coronavirus positive in Odisha reaches four, tension rises. The 4th positive person is said to be a resident of Bhadrak district. The 29 year old youth had a travel history to  Dubai.

The Bhadrak administration is leaving no stone un-turned to strictly enforce the lock down. Contact tracing has started in full force.

Related News

Odisha reports 4th positive case of COVID-19

3 Tablighi Jamaat event participants identified in Odisha,…

COVID-19 : Tehsildar administers pledge to lockdown…

Odisha Minister Samir Das cooks food to help wife during…

The Puruna Bazar area has been sealed completely. Only medicine shops have been allowed to remain open.

The administration has given a clear directive of not stepping out of home unless it is absolutely essential. These conditions shall remain in force until further instruction.

 

You might also like
State

Odisha reports 4th positive case of COVID-19

State

3 Tablighi Jamaat event participants identified in Odisha, Govt tracking others

State

COVID-19 : Tehsildar administers pledge to lockdown violators in Odisha’s…

State

Odisha Minister Samir Das cooks food to help wife during lock down: Watch

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.