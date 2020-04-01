Bhadrak: As the number of Coronavirus positive in Odisha reaches four, tension rises. The 4th positive person is said to be a resident of Bhadrak district. The 29 year old youth had a travel history to Dubai.

The Bhadrak administration is leaving no stone un-turned to strictly enforce the lock down. Contact tracing has started in full force.

The Puruna Bazar area has been sealed completely. Only medicine shops have been allowed to remain open.

The administration has given a clear directive of not stepping out of home unless it is absolutely essential. These conditions shall remain in force until further instruction.