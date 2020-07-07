Bhubaneswar: Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma, who is popularly known as RGV, is all set to introduce a new actress from Odisha named Apsara Rani (aka) Anketa Maharana in his new film ‘Thriller’.

In his Twitter handle, Varma gave the news in a series of posts yesterday. “The heroine of our next film in RGVWORLDTHEATRE is Apsara Rani ..The film is called THRILLER ..It’s a follow up after the super success of CLIMAX and NAKED,” he wrote.

“Apsara Rani is from Orissa,born and brought up in the hills of Dehradun and presently lives in Hyderabad .. she’s an excellent dancer and a even better actor,” he further added.

The Bollywood director further said, “Before meeting Apsara,I dint even hear about Orissa since the 1999 hurricane..but after meeting her now ,I realised that Orissa creates all kinds of hurricanes..it’s been a great revelation that Orissa has such beauties ..MORE POWER TO ORISSA.”

Apsara has worked predominantly in Telugu movie industry. She has worked in popular movies like Oollalla Oollalla, 4 Letters. Ram Gopal Varma changed her name from Anketa Maharana to Apsara Rani in the movie Thriller.

Meanwhile, number of Apsara’s followers in all the social media platform is increasing every single minute following her selection by RGV.