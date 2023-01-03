Odisha: Zilla Parishad member arrested for manufacturing spurious liquor

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the Police has arrested a Zilla Parishad member for manufacturing spurious liquor in Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The illegal and spurious liquor manufacturing unit was allegedly set up in his house.

The police got a tip-off on this matter and conducted a raid, busted the unit.

It is noteworthy that along with the Zilla Parishad member, one constable and another person have also been arrested.

Police is investigating further into the matter.