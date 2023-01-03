Odisha: Zilla Parishad member arrested for manufacturing spurious liquor

The incident has been reported from Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The illegal and spurious liquor manufacturing unit was allegedly set up in his house. 

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
Zilla Parishad member arrested odisha
Representational Image

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the Police has arrested a Zilla Parishad member for manufacturing spurious liquor in Odisha.

The incident has been reported from Dhenkanal district of Odisha. The illegal and spurious liquor manufacturing unit was allegedly set up in his house.

Related News

Odisha: Discord between temple servitors in Lingaraj temple…

Odisha: Minor falls into hot oil at Keonjhar, critical

Odia film producer and journalist Alaya Mohanty passes away

Odisha: Tourist dies in Puri under mysterious circumstances!

The police got a tip-off on this matter and conducted a raid, busted the unit.

It is noteworthy that along with the Zilla Parishad member, one constable and another person have also been arrested.

Police is investigating further into the matter.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.