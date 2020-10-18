Odisha youth found dead under mysterious circumstances in Khordha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: The body of a youth was found under mysterious circumstances at the cashew orchard near Kharadapalli village under Bolgarh block in Khordha district.

The deceased has been identified as Satyasundar Behera(24) , a resident of the same village.

Some locals in the village spotted the body and informed his family members.

The family members of Satyasundar alleged that he was murdered.

Later, the Bolgarh police reached the spot and have started probe into the matter.

 

