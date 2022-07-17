Odisha: Youth bludgeoned to death in forest

By WCE 6
youth found dead in forest
Photo Credit: IANS (Representational image)

Berhampur: The body of a man was found in the cashew forest near Jharana village under Patapur police station in Ganjam district of Odisha. The identity of the youth is yet to be found.

The man seems to have been bludgeoned to death by a stone and the body has been burned partially.

The locals spotted the body and informed the police. After being informed the police has reached the spot, and an investigation has been launched. Police suspects that the man has been bludgeoned and the alleged killer tried to dispose evidence by burning the body but failed to do so.

Further reports awaited.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Covid 19 Odisha Update: Recovered cases touch 600 mark in last 24 hours

Education

ICSE Class 10th result declared, know how to check your score cards

Recruitment

Orissa High Court Junior Stenographer Recruitment 2022 notification released, check…

State

Reliance Fresh Outlet Sealed In Capital City Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.