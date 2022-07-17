Odisha: Youth bludgeoned to death in forest

Berhampur: The body of a man was found in the cashew forest near Jharana village under Patapur police station in Ganjam district of Odisha. The identity of the youth is yet to be found.

The man seems to have been bludgeoned to death by a stone and the body has been burned partially.

The locals spotted the body and informed the police. After being informed the police has reached the spot, and an investigation has been launched. Police suspects that the man has been bludgeoned and the alleged killer tried to dispose evidence by burning the body but failed to do so.

Further reports awaited.