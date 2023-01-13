Odisha: Yellow warning for dense fog issued for 3 days

Bhubaneswar: Yellow warning for dense fog for three days in Odisha has been issued by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per IMD, the dense fog is likely to prevail over several districts of the State between January 13 and January 15.

Day-1 (valid up to 8.30 AM of 13.01.2023):

Dense fog very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Khurda.

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-2 (valid from 8.30 AM of 13.01.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 14.01.2023):

Dense fog very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Kandhamal.

Dry weather most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj.

Day-3 (valid from 8.30 AM of 14.01.2023 up to 8.30 AM of 15.01.2023):