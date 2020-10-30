Odisha Witnessing COVID-19 Re-infections: ILS Director

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as an alarming situation, Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) director Ajay Parida today informed that at least three to four cases of COVID-19 reinfections have surfaced in Odisha.

Parida while speaking to the reporters, said that he personally came across people who have tested positive for coronavirus for the second time.

A study will be conducted to find out whether it is the same strain of the virus or any other which is causing the COVID-19 reinfections in the State, he said.

Besides, samples of those who have tested positive for the deadly virus again will be collected and analysed in order to ascertain whether there is some change in genetics or changes in their immunity level.

The ILS director further said that the COVID positive cases have been gradually decreasing since September 25. However, people need to take extra precautions as there are chances that the cases may go up during the winter season.