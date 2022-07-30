Odisha Witness Slight Decline In Covid-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports slight decline in Covid positive cases on Saturday including 166 between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 575 are quarantine cases while the rest 406 are local contacts. Currently, there are 6632 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 150 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 259 positives, the highest in Odisha.

Details of local contacts will be shared by the concerned District:

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 44

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Balangir: 22

6. Boudh: 10

7. Cuttack: 38

8. Deogarh: 8

9. Dhenkanal: 3

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Jagatsinghpur: 8

12. Jajpur: 16

13. Jharsuguda: 20

14. Kalahandi: 30

15. Kandhamal: 19

16. Kendrapada: 8

17. Keonjhar: 10

18. Khurda: 150

19. Koraput: 16

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 84

22. Nawarangpur: 28

23. Nayagarh: 24

24. Nuapada: 10

25. Puri: 6

26. Rayagada: 8

27. Sambalpur: 71

28. Sonepur: 23

29. Sundargarh: 259

30. State Pool: 32