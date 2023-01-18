Odisha: Wife alleges torture against singer Humane Sagar

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, the wife of the famous Odia singer Humane Sagar has levelled torture charges against him on Wednesday.

The popular singer Humane Sagar has allegedly physically abused his wife. His wife has filed a complaint against him in Cuttack.

Both Human Sagar and his wife have been directed to appear before the Mahila Police Station and there both parties will be heard and counselled.

He has won the reality singing competition “Voice of Odisha Season 2” in 2012. It is worth mentioning that the singer is very popular with the masses and has many trending Odia hit songs to his credit such as: ‘Lage Prema Najar’, ‘Janu Tame Chamkucha’ and mane others.

Further details awaited in this matter.