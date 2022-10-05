Odisha weather update: Heavy rainfall dampens festive mood

rain during durga puja in odisha

Bhubaneswar: The state continued to experience constant rainfall in many areas throughout the eve and on the occasion of Durga Puja due to an active low pressure over Bay of Bengal. Bhubaneswar and Cuttack are expected to have generally cloudy skies with spells of rain as well as thundershowers.

Coastal areas of Odisha are expected to experience heavy rainfall.

Yellow warning has been issued in 12 districts of Odisha- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, and Malkangiri- for heavy rainfall with the amount being anywhere between 7-11 cms.

Bhubaneswar is experiencing very heavy rainfall as a result of the low pressure.

 

