Odisha vigilance raids residence of Puri CDPO Statistical assistant

Puri: The Odisha vigilance officials on Tuesday conducted raid at the residence of CDPO Statistical assistant Krushna Chandra Jena at Puri on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption agency officials comprising 2 DSPS, 10 Inspectors and other staff are conducting raids at simultaneous four places,  three places in Puri and one place in Bhubaneswar.

During the search, two triple storeyed buildings, one at Puri and one at Bhubaneswar have been unearthered so far.

Further raids are still underway.

