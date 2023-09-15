Odisha vigilance arrests OAS officer on charges of possessing DA

Bhubaneswar: Sangram Keshari Jena, OAS, Ex-Tahasildar of Buguda in Ganjam has been arrested by Odisha Vigilance on Friday.

The arrest was for possessing Disproportionate Assets (DA) to the tune of 197% of his know sources of income. The Oas officer is being forwarded to the Court of Secial Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS case No.24 dt.15.09.2023 has been registered against Sangram Keshari Jena, OAS U/s 13(2) r/w 13 (1)(b) Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018.

On Thursday, the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets (DA) by a government employee, an Odisha vigilance raid has been conducted on Thurdsay.

The employee has been identified as Sangram Keshari Jena, who is now working in Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha, Bhubaneswar, said reliable reports.

According to reports, he was previously the Tahasildar of Buguda are in Ganjam district of Odisha.

It is worth mentioning that, simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance. The search is being conducted by teams led by three DSPs, ten Inspectors and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The searches are being conducted at the following places in Khurda district:

One triple storeyed building of Sri Jena located at Jena Colony in Balugaon area under Balugaon police station limits, in Khurdha district. One building of Sri Jena located at Haripur area under Tangi police station limits in Khurdha district. The house of his relative located at Balugaon, near Chuda Mill in Balugaon area under Balugaon police station limits, in Khurdha district. Three plots with boundary at Chhotaraypursasan in Banpur area in Khurdha district.

The Odisha vigilance raid is in progress, further search is underway said reliable reports. Further detailed reports awaited in this case.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Raid On Assistant Engineer In Baripada