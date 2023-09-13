Odisha vigilance raid on Assistant Engineer in Baripada

On the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets an Odisha vigilance raid has been conducted on an Assistant Engineer in Baripada.

Baripada: Today (on Wednesday) on the allegation of possession of disproportionate assets an Odisha vigilance raid has been conducted on an Assistant Engineer in Baripada.

The accused person has been identified as Baneswar Naik an Assistant Engineer in Public Health (P.H) Division-1 of Baripada in Mayurbhanj district, said reliable government reports.

Simultaneous house searches are being conducted by Odisha Vigilance. The raid is being led by two additional SPs, three DSPs, seven Inspectors, one SI, seven ASIs and other staff on the strength of search warrants issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance in Baripada.

The raids are underway at the following five properties belonging to Baneswar Naik in the district of Mayurbhanj:

1. Residential triple storeyed building of spouse of Baneswar Naik at Raghunathpur village under Baripada police station in Mayurbhanj district.

2. Residential double storeyed building of Baneswar Naik at Talanda under Badasahi police station in Mayurbhanj district.

3. House of Baneswar Naik at his native village at Talanda under Badasahi police station in Mayurbhanj district.

4. House of his relative at Manitri village under Baisinga police station in Mayurbhanj district.

5. Office room of Baneswar Naik at Baripada.

The search is still in progress, said latest reports. Further report awaited in this matter.

