Odisha: Undertrial prisoner dies at Soro sub-jail in Balasore

Balasore: An undertrial prisoner has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in Soro sub jail in Balasore district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The undertrial prisoner has been identified as Kamalakant Barik.

Reportedly, who was lodged at the Bhadrak jail and later he was shifted to the Soro sub-jail and put under isolation as he tested positive for coronavirus.

Reports added that a group clash took place between the jail inmates from Balasore and Bhadrak those who were shifted to Soro sub-jail.

Later when the jail inmates spotted Barik dead inside the prison, they immediately informed to the authorities. He was rushed to the Community Health Centre in Soro where the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

The deceased prisoner was found to have scars on his neck.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. The police have initiated a probe into the matter.