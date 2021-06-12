Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday informed that the decision on undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) exams will be taken on June 18.

Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on Saturday informed the media, the final decision to hold the examinations in online or offline mode will be taken on June 18 after holding a meeting with Vice-Chancellors this morning.

The Vice-Chancellors have sought seven days time to discuss the matter with other stakeholders including Principals, students and lecturers. A final decision on the conduct of examination will be taken on June 18,” said Sahoo.

Several state governments had cancelled examinations last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. But we conducted the exams following Supreme Court’s directions, informed Sahoo.

At present, online classes are being conducted in the State, added Sahoo.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has constituted a 14-member Expert Committee to suggest criteria for evaluation of Plus 2 students’ answer papers.

The committee will suggest well-defined alternative objective criteria for assessment of the Regular and Ex-Regular examines of annual H.S. Examination, 2021 whose exams were earlier cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic.