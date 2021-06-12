Odisha UG, PG Exam: Final decision on June 18

By WCE 1
Odisha Seeks Hike In Paddy MSP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday informed that the decision on undergraduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) exams will be taken on June 18.

Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo on Saturday informed the media, the final decision to hold the examinations in online or offline mode will be taken on June 18 after holding a meeting with Vice-Chancellors this morning.

The Vice-Chancellors have sought seven days time to discuss the matter with other stakeholders including Principals, students and lecturers. A final decision on the conduct of examination will be taken on June 18,” said Sahoo.

Related News

Odisha issues guidelines for live classes through YouTube…

Another Odisha youth airlifted to Kolkata for emergency…

Several state governments had cancelled examinations last year due to Covid-19 pandemic. But we conducted the exams following Supreme Court’s directions, informed Sahoo.

At present, online classes are being conducted in the State, added Sahoo.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has constituted a 14-member Expert Committee to suggest criteria for evaluation of Plus 2 students’ answer papers.

The committee will suggest well-defined alternative objective criteria for assessment of the Regular and Ex-Regular examines of annual H.S. Examination, 2021 whose exams were earlier cancelled in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

You might also like
State

Fake Army Officer Arrested In Odisha Capital

State

Odisha Police Recruitment 2021: Notification out for 477 Sub-Inspector posts;…

State

Odisha issues guidelines for live classes through YouTube streaming for school…

State

Another Odisha youth airlifted to Kolkata for emergency medical treatment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.