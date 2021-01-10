Odisha: Two Picnickers Die After Drowning In Koel River

By WCE 3
Minors drowns while taking selfie
Representational Image

Rourkela: In an unfortunate incident, two youths died after drowning in Koel River at Teterekela village near Rourkela of Sundergarh district on Sunday. While one of the deceased has been identified as Dipak Kharua, the identity of another person is yet to be known.

A group of youths from Timber Colony under Udit Nagar police limit of Rourkela had gone to the river side area for a picnic. However, Kharua along with some of his friends went to take bath in Koel River.

However, Kharua and another youth drowned while bathing in the river. They were rescued by the firefighters from Rourkela and were immediately rushed to the Government Hospital in the Steel City. Unfortunately, both of them died while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Bodies of the youths will be handed over to their family members after conducting postmortem, said sources.

Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Timber Colony following the untimely death of the local youths.

You might also like
State

Fight Erupts During Cricket Match In Odisha, Police Station Gheraoed

State

Ganja Seized From Vehicle With Odisha Police Escort Sticker, Beacon; 3 Arrested

State

Development Commissioner Orders Probe, Arrest In Umerkote Under-Construction Bridge…

State

National Selection Trials: Odisha’s Shriyanka Sadangi Bags Silver Medal

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.