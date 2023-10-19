Odisha Transport Minister appeals owners to call off bus strike

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Transport minister Tukuni Sahu today appealed the All Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association (AOPBOA) to call off the indefinite bus strike, schedule to begin from tomorrow.

“The decision of the private bus association is completely unilateral. Strike is not a means of solution, but discussion. So, we called them for discussion again on October 26. People should not suffer during this festive season. LAccMI is a people-friendly scheme and it will continue,” Sahu said.

Meanwhile, Balasore district private bus owners’ association president informed that the buses in the State will continue to ply. “We are not against the strike, but this is not the right time. Declaring about tomorrow’s strike today evening is not right,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the private bus owners have been protesting the introduction of the Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme and Mo Bus services in rural areas by the State government alleging that their livelihood is hampered due to the scheme.

Also Read: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Celebrates World Arthritis Day