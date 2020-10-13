rain in odisha
Odisha to witness heavy rainfall today due to deep depression

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Department has issued heavy rainfall warning in several districts under the impact of deep depression formed over West-central Bay of Bengal today.

Intense rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Rayagada, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Ganjam and have issued yellow warning for these districts.

Apart from rainfall, thundershower warning has been also issued in Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, and Nayagarh till 10.30 am.

The deep depression is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada between 6.30 AM and 7.30 AM today with maximum sustained wind speed of 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph.

 

