Odisha to receive heavy rainfall for next two days

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed heavy to heavy rain is likely to lash Odisha till Septemer 22 under the influence of low pressure.

A low pressure area lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining West Bengal-north Odisha coasts. It is likely to move northwestwards across Jharkhand during next 2 days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre here has issued heavy rainfall and lightning warning for the following districts of Odisha for next two days.

On September 21, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20cm) may occur at one or two places in Nuapada, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Deogarh districts. Heavy rain is also likely at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Boudh, Sonepur, and Angul.

On September 22, heavy rainfall (7 to 11cm) for one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda, during the subsequent 24 hours. While there is no heavy rain warning in the following day, light to moderate rain will continue at a few places across the state.