Heavy rainfall in Odisha from today, Orange warning issued to 9 districts

Bhubaneswar: The formation of low pressure over the North-Western Bay of Bengal is expected to cause heavy rainfall in Odisha. Forecasts predict heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state for the next two days.

A total of 27 districts have been issued a yellow and orange warning in view of heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Angul are likely to experience very heavy rainfall.

Furthermore, the regional meteorological department has issued a yellow warning to 1o districts in view of heavy rainfall.

On September 21, the meteorological department issued a yellow warning to eight districts of western Odisha.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease after tomorrow. Due to the heavy rainfall in western Odisha, it might be difficult for the people to celebrate the Nua Khai.

Additionally, the Meteorological Department has warned that another low-pressure system may develop in the North Bay of Bengal in the first week of October.