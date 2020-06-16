Bhubaneswar: Heavy rainfall is likely to occur at several places in Odisha in next five days, the Regional Metrological Centre, Bhubaneswar has predicted on Tuesday.

Day 1

As per the evening bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur,Keonjhar and Angul in next 24 hours.

Day 2

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Balasore between June 17 and 18.

Day 3

Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Balasore and Bhadrak between June 18 and 19.

Day 4

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Keonjhar and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal between June 19 and 20.

Day 5

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Bargarh, Nuapada, Jharsuguda and heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Ganjam and Puri between June 20 and June 21.

The Met Dept also issued Yellow weather warning for all these districts during the period. Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings – it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

The weathermen also predicted that the maximum and minimum temperature is very likely to be around 31 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively.