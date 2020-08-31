Odisha to observe 7-days State mourning in respect of former Prez Pranab Mukherjee

Bhubaneswar: Odisha will observe seven days State mourning from August 31 to September 6, 2020, as a mark of respect to the former President Pranab Mukherjee who passed away on Monday. Earlier Centre had announced 7 days of mourning across the country in respect of Mukherjee.

In a letter Odisha government said that — on account of the sad demise of Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India, it has been decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary seven days State mourning will be observed throughout the State from August 31 to September 6, both days inclusive.

During the period of State mourning the National Flag will be flown at half mast on all buildings throughout the State where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment, the letter also said.