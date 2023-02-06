Odisha to experience hot weather from mid-February: MeT

Bhubaneswar: Severe hot weather is expected to be experienced in Odisha from mid-February said reliable reports on Monday morning.

According to the latest reports of the weather department, the temperature in the state of Odisha will increase by two to three degrees. It is worth mentioning that, the temperature will rise from today.

Winter will gradually ease in the state. The maximum temperature recorded in Boudh district of Odisha yesterday was 34 degrees Celsius.

Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 33.5 degrees Celsius and Angul recorded 33.7 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius in Jharsuguda, Malkangari and Nayagarh. Further, the MeT said that it is likely to touch 35 degrees Celsius in these places.

A severe cold wave swept across Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sundargarh districts last night. The day temperature is high and night time temperature is low. The minimum temperature of the state has been recorded in G. Udayagiri 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani recorded 6 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the night temperature in Bhubaneswar was 14 degrees Celsius and Cuttack was 14.8 degrees Celsius. In addition, the Meteorological Department has informed that there will be light to moderate fog in the entire coastal areas.