Odisha to celebrate Panchayati Raj Day in Cuttack Baliyatra Ground this year; Over 60,000 people to participate

Cuttack: The Government of Odisha will celebrate the state level Panchayati Raj Day in a grand manner at the iconic Baliyatra Ground here on March 5 this year. The day happens to be the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.

Earlier, the state level Panchayati Raj Day was celebrated at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneswar.

Incidentally, the ruling BJD will also complete 20 years of government in Odisha on that day.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to address the occasion and over 60,000 people are expected to participate in the event.

The Chief Minister is likely to highlight the welfare schemes launched by the State government during the last 20 years and their success.

Besides, the Chief Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the expansion project of SCB Medical College and Hospital here.

Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena, BJD MLA Pranab Prakash Das, former MLAs Sanjay Dasburma, Debasish Samantaray and others have visited the venue and took stock of the all arrangements today.

Police said, adequate security arrangement will be made in the millennium city in view of the Panchayati Raj Day celebrations.